KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Livent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LTHM. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.57, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. Livent has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Livent by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Livent by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Livent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.