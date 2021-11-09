Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KMP.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$23.75 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$22.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.80. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$16.73 and a 12 month high of C$23.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

