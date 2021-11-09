Kimelman & Baird LLC Buys Shares of 1,007 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $360.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $245.96 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.32.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

