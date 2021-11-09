Kimelman & Baird LLC Buys Shares of 8,680 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,680 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GCP. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

