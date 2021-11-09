Kimelman & Baird LLC Invests $268,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 520.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $59.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

