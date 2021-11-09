Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Rating Reiterated by Eight Capital

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Eight Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$225.67.

TSE:KXS opened at C$210.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$193.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$168.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,005.71. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$124.05 and a twelve month high of C$211.35.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.62, for a total value of C$878,116.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$809,272.17. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. Insiders sold a total of 19,472 shares of company stock worth $3,748,227 over the last three months.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

