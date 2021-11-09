Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after acquiring an additional 489,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,707,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $73.47 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.04.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

