Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,631,000 after purchasing an additional 95,081 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 139,441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 29,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 385.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 34,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,189. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $167.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

