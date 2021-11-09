Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 113.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.97.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $210.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $8,374,521.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 791,790 shares of company stock worth $107,968,043. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

