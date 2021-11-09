Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Methode Electronics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,021,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,457,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Methode Electronics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,202,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

