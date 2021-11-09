Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,773,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,528,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

