Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,180 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

