Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) CEO Michael P. Kehoe Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $202.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.91. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day moving average is $170.30.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

