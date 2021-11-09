Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,617 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 18.2% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.91. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

