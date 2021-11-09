Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kontoor Brands in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

KTB opened at $59.00 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

