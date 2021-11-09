Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of KOS opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

