Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

KRNTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC cut Krones from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Krones from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

OTCMKTS KRNTY opened at $53.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. Krones has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products.

