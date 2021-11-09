Kryptomon Trading Up 144.2% This Week (KMON)

Kryptomon (CURRENCY:KMON) traded 32% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded 144.2% higher against the US dollar. Kryptomon has a total market capitalization of $17.21 million and $2.74 million worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00076901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00079454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,789.94 or 0.99916505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.23 or 0.07082315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020522 BTC.

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,300,296 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon . Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

