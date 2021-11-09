Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of KRYS stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,671. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.88. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.08.
KRYS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
