Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KRYS stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,671. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.88. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.08.

KRYS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Krystal Biotech stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

