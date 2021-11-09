Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $101.97 on Friday. Kubota has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

