Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KRUS stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.03% of Kura Sushi USA worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.
Kura Sushi USA Company Profile
Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.