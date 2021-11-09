L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Boosted by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $223.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.98 and its 200-day moving average is $224.43.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

