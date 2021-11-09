La-Z-Boy (LZB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,889,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $4,811,146. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in La-Z-Boy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.19% of La-Z-Boy worth $19,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

