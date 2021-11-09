Landbox (LAND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $25,948.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 74.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $387,874.05 and approximately $25,948.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00077038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00079361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00095712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,516.22 or 0.99905107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,748.58 or 0.07026562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00020401 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

