Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Board Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.14. 1,180,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,220. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.90, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $2,790,918.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $53,195.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,676 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,921. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

