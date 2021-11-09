Lattice Token (LTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $969,390.00

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $43.68 million and approximately $969,390.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00002252 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lattice Token has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00076778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00079634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00098296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,002.91 or 1.00436131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,764.50 or 0.07036871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange

