Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after purchasing an additional 678,137 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at about $7,827,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEG traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,304. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

