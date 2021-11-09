Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.550-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$13.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.01 billion.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.90. 8,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,707. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $87.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.67.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leidos stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 232,498 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Leidos worth $66,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

