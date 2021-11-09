Lendingblock (LND) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.70 Million

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $178.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00050528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00222965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,097,391 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

