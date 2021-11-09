Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.45 ($11.12).

LEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Leoni in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Leoni stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €14.17 ($16.67). 149,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.62. Leoni has a twelve month low of €5.02 ($5.91) and a twelve month high of €18.50 ($21.76).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

