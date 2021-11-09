LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Cut to $184.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $191.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHCG. Barclays cut LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.73.

LHCG opened at $146.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.60. LHC Group has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

