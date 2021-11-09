Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 184 ($2.40) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HWG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of HWG stock opened at GBX 177.18 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £571.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 151.53. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 9,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £15,417.36 ($20,142.88).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

