Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.270-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.920-$4.960 EPS.

NYSE:LSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average of $113.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

