Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$110.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LSPD. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities upgraded Lightspeed POS to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 3.57. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $130.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

