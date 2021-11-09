Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells $711,399.58 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 41,578 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $711,399.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

L. Dyson Dryden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $639,448.81.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,322. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 674,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $19,165,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 182,129 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.