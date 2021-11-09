Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LOKB opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

In other news, Director Richard J. Hendrix acquired 1,415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Atalaya Capital Management Lp acquired 1,639,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $16,472,462.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

