Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LTHM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

LTHM stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -360.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. Livent has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $32.89.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Livent will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Livent by 56.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after buying an additional 719,152 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $11,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

