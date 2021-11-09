Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
LTHM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.03.
LTHM stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -360.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. Livent has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $32.89.
In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Livent by 56.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after buying an additional 719,152 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $11,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
