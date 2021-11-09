LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.34. 998,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,538. LKQ has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $58.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in LKQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after buying an additional 347,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in LKQ by 14,390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 288,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 286,092 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.