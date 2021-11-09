Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 54.63 ($0.71).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 48.83 ($0.64) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.80. The company has a market cap of £34.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.01. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 30.82 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.58 ($0.67).

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

