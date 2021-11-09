Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$106.00 at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.74 price target (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.96.

Loblaw Companies stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.07. 517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

