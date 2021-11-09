Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$106.00 Price Target at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on L. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.11.

L stock traded up C$1.39 on Tuesday, hitting C$97.25. 154,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,164. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$97.51. The stock has a market cap of C$32.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$89.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

