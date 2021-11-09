Loop Capital Trims PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price to $160.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $126.43 on Tuesday. PTC has a twelve month low of $89.99 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

