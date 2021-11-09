Loser Coin Price Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $1.36 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00075200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00077096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00102314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,803.37 or 0.99826643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.92 or 0.06999352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00020415 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

