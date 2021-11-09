LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,067 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,109 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,886 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,784 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,548,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Truist began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

