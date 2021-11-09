LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 8.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Murphy Oil by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $1,651,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 3.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUR. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

