LPL Financial LLC Has $875,000 Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 38,506,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,423,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,148,000 after purchasing an additional 143,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 98,589 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 30.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 371,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

RUBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

