LPL Financial LLC Has $886,000 Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Amedisys by 137.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $182.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.82 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.05.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

