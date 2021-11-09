LPL Financial LLC Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $45,050,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $40,028,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $33,449,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XM stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion and a PE ratio of -28.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

XM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,176. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

