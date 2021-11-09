Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.