Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James downgraded Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.81.

LITE opened at $91.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.84. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,759 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $79,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $32,429,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Lumentum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

